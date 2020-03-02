A yummy fundraiser

The 10th annual “Tasting Statesboro” event benefiting the United Way is set for Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. inside the Russell Union Ballroom on Georgia Southern University’s campus.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

“It’s a win-win event,” said Carey Melton, executive director United Way of Southeast Georgia. “Partnering with these food vendors is a great fundraiser for us. The food vendors love it because of the visibility that it offers to folks in the community that might not be aware of their presence. And attendees have the unique opportunity to try a place they might not otherwise have.”

Last year’s event raised $22,275, and Melton pointed out that all the funds raised stayed in Bulloch County to benefit the community.

United Way of Southeast Georgia strives for a community where all individuals and families reach their full potential through education, health and financial stability.

“We help provide free books to prepare children for kindergarten, a safe place where children receive afterschool tutoring and a hot meal, and help adults build their literacy and comprehension skills to open doors for new opportunities,” Melton said. “Together we are investing in students of all ages to help them reach their potential. It’s no secret that education is key to a brighter future.”

Addressing a healthier community, Melton said, “We are empowering people to take control of their health care by helping provide direct services, drug and alcohol intervention and education and helping obtain free and reduced medications through pharmaceutical companies. After all, without good health, other goals are often out of reach.

“The United Way lends a helping hand in times of need with emergency food, housing assistance and disaster services. Together we are addressing the barriers to financial independence. Achieving financial security is critical to creating a stronger economy and community.

“Our goal is to connect people and organizations, accomplishing more together than any of us can do on our own.”

Through partner agencies, the United Way helped provide over 34,000 services to Bulloch County residents last year. The abundance of volunteers with the United Way keeps fundraising and administrative costs to a minimum — “allowing your gift to work as hard you do,” Melton said.

Melton pointed out that what matters most is the Bulloch County lives that are changed every day because of services provided by the United Way.

Local charities that benefit directly from United Way funds include Area Christians Together in Service (ACTS), American Red Cross, Boys and Girls Club, Boy Scouts-Coastal Empire Council, Bulloch Alcohol and Drug Council, Bulloch Med Connection, Citizen Against Violence, Child Advocacy Services SEGA Inc., Concerted Services, Family Literacy Initiative, Ferst Foundation, Food Bank, Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, Hearts & Hands Clinic, His ‘Boro Wheelchair Ramp Builders, Homebound Services, Family Library Literacy Services, Prevent Child Abuse, and Senior Companion.

Participating vendors that will have some of their tastiest dishes available to enjoy include 920 Cattle & Co., Big Boy Cookies, Bull & Barrel, Chick-Fil-A, Chicken Salad Chick, Coca-Cola, Cool Beanz Expresso Bar, Dolan BBQ, Eagle Creek Brewing Co., Georgia Crown, Hopeulikit BBQ & Market, Hunter Cattle Company, Krispy Kreme, Longhorn, Mellow Mushroom, Moe's Southwest Grill, Nonna Picci, Orchid, Papa Bucks, Scratch Made Catering, Shane's Rib Shack, Smoothie King, Soyumi, Sugar Magnolia Bakery, The Clubhouse, The Smoque Pit, Three Tree Coffee and Your Pie.

For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit www.TastingStatesboro.com.

Other ticket locations include Bulloch First, Citizens Bank of the South-Statesboro, Morris Bank (Statesboro and Brooklet locations), Queensborough National Bank & Trust Co., Renasant Bank (all Statesboro locations), Statesboro Bank, Synovus (all Statesboro locations), and United Way of Southeast Georgia.