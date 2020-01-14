Wreck in Liberty County involving stolen car kills four

Four people are dead, including a Fort Stewart soldier, after a two-car head-on collision around 2 p.m. Saturday on Leroy Coffer Highway in Liberty County involving what may have been a stolen car.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Brandon Smith said the driver of a 2018 Nissan Sentra, identified as Jonathan Kennedy, 19, of Savannah, headed east toward Richmond Hill crossed the median and hit a westbound car, apparently after a Liberty County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s tag reader identified the Sentra as having been stolen in Savannah.

Smith said the driver tried to run, crossed the median and headed east in the westbound lanes of Leroy Coffer Highway.

At some point the Sentra hit a westbound 2018 Audi head on, killing the passenger, Sgt. First Class Jimmy Altamirano, 43, of Long County. The Audi's driver, a 31-year-old Long County resident, was taken by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center in Savannah.

He has not been identified.

The collision caused the Nissan to flip, hit a guardrail near Arcadia Drive and kill all three people in the Sentra; Kennedy, Thomas Gordon Jr., 32, of Savannah, and Alie Dossey, 40, of Midway, according to Liberty County Coroner Reggie Pierce.