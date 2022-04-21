Woody named to state HR position

The Society for Human Resource Management has hired Curtis Woody as director, Field Services. Woody recently served as director of the Society’s Georgia State Council.

Woody has more than 40 years of cross-industry experience in business leadership, management consulting, entrepreneurship and academics. He has founded and managed multiple profit and non-profit organizations. Also, he is president and CEO of The Triant Group, Inc., a consulting firm providing a wide range of workplace solutions.

The Society for Human Resource Management strives creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together.

Woody is also a member of the International Association of Workforce Professionals. He served as chair of “Statesboro Works!” a Mayoral Commission on Economic Development, Workforce Development, and Prison Re-entry; and is an Alumnus of Leadership Bulloch.