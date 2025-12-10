Woman riding adult trike dies in collision with truck

A Statesboro woman, identified by the coroner’s office as Mary Lastinger, 57, of Poplar Street, died Wednesday morning when a commercial truck collided with her as she rode an adult tricycle into the intersection of North Main and Parrish Streets.

Bulloch County Deputy Coroner Richard Pylant released Lastinger’s name later Wednesday. He had pronounced her dead at the scene about 9 a.m., after the accident. Poplar Street is less than a quarter mile from this location, so she was apparently not far from her home. The truck was traveling east on Parrish Street, which continues eastward from there as U.S. Highway 301 North.

“She was on her tricycle, which sits low to the ground, so the truck came through the intersection, and I know the sun is really bad coming that way in the morning time, early,” Pylant said. “I think he just never saw her; he had the green light and she exited into the crosswalk on the bicycle.”

According to preliminary official reports, the crosswalk light was giving what amounts to a “don’t walk” signal. Pylant said he had just learned as a result of this accident that Georgia law prohibits cyclists from riding in a crosswalk, that riders are instead supposed to dismount and walk the cycle across.

Statesboro police responded to provide traffic control at the accident scene, but the Georgia State Patrol was handling the investigation.

Franka Young in the public information office at the Georgia Department of Public Safety, which includes the State Patrol, replied with a preliminary statement after the Statesboro Herald emailed a query. The State Patrol refers to U.S. 301 as Georgia 73.

“On December 10, 2025, at 8:42 a.m., a Trooper responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on GA73 within the city limits of Statesboro. Upon arrival, the Trooper was notified that the pedestrian was not breathing, and CPR was being performed by the LUCAS device,” the statement began, continuing as follows:

“It was determined that the pedestrian was riding a tricycle crossing GA73 within a marked crosswalk, moving north from the south shoulder of East Parrish Street. The crosswalk indicator was a stop/don't walk hand signal for pedestrians.

“The pedestrian/cyclist disregarded the signal and entered the roadway. A commercial truck was traveling east on East Parrish Street with a green traffic signal. The commercial truck struck the tricycle with its front bumper. The pedestrian/cyclist was fatally injured ….”

The initial statement from the Department of Public Safety did not state the make or model of the truck or identify its owner or driver.

According to local sources, the truck was a Dodge or Ram, possibly a 5500, and a unit from another component of the DPS, the Motor Carrier Compliance Division, or MCCD, also came to the scene.

“So it wasn’t like a big truck, but he’s still a commercial classification, so they responded to the wreck to inspect the truck,” Pylant said.