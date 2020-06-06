Woman charged with murder in Bea Dot Way incident

A 25-year-old woman was charged with murder Friday, according to a press release from the Statesboro Police Department.

According to the SPD, officers were dispatched to an incident of a male suffering a gunshot wound at a residence on Bea Dot Way shortly after 10 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they found Brandon McCray, 30, deceased inside the residence. Detectives arrived and began processing the scene and interviewing possible witnesses.

After an investigation and consultation with the Ogeechee Circuit District Attorney’s Office, Ashlyn Zipporah Griffin, whose last address was reported to be in Dublin, was arrested and charged with murder.

Griffin was transported to the Bulloch County Jail where she remains pending further judicial hearings.

Anyone with more information on this case should contact Detective Jodie Tanner at 912-764-9911.