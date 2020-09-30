Woman charged in January death of motorcyclist

After an eight-month investigation, Georgia State Patrol investigators charged a woman with misdemeanor vehicular homicide after the death of a motorcycle operator in January.

Keyah Cherelle Durden, of Statesboro Place Circle, was leaving that address, driving east, when she stopped at a stop sign at the intersection with Veteran’s Memorial Parkway on Jan. 24.

At the same time, Dakota Cornelius Daniels, of Beaver Creek Drive, was heading south on Veteran’s Memorial Parkway, in the right lane, when Durden pulled her Nissan Versa into his path as she tried to make a left turn, according to Georgia State Patrol reports.

Daniels tried to change lanes but lost control. His motorcycle skidded onto its side and continued moving, striking Durden’s car. Daniels, 33, later died of injuries sustained in the crash, reports stated.

The investigation was turned over to the GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team for review. The investigation resulted in Durden, 22, being charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and failure to yield right-of-way. She was booked at the Bulloch County Jail Monday and was later released on a $5,000 bond, according to jail records.

