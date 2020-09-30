Woman charged in roommate’s stabbing

A woman charged with stabbing her roommate in the back remains in jail without bond as police continue to investigate the attack.

Kiara London, of a Lanier Drive address, is charged with a single count of aggravated assault/family violence, said Statesboro police Capt. Jared Akins.

Officers were dispatched to Park Place Apartments on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. in response to a reported stabbing. They entered the apartment and “rendered aid to the 23-year-old female victim, who was stabbed once in the back,” he said.

The victim was taken by EMS to East Georgia Regional Medical Center for treatment of her wound and is expected to recover.

London, 20, was identified as the suspect after officers and detectives gathered evidence and questioned witnesses, which led to her arrest. She was booked at the Bulloch County Jail, where she remains as she awaits further judicial action, he said.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Detective Eric Short at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.