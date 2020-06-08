Woman, 76, becomes third Bulloch COVID death

Bulloch County reported its third COVID-19 related death Monday as the total number of positive cases of the coronavirus rose to 83.

Bulloch County Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn was said the third victim was a 76-year-old woman with no known underlying illnesses.

“I had hoped we would not see another death, but this only proves we are in it for the long haul,” he said.

A 42-year-old Bulloch County woman with underlying conditions tested positive for COVID-19 and died April 18, while the county’s first fatal case, a week earlier, was a 65-year-old man.

Wynn encourages continued social distancing, wearing masks in public, frequent and thorough handwashing and using hand sanitizer often. Those who are sick, elderly or with compromised immune systems should stay home, he said.

There has also been an increase in positive coronavirus cases and deaths in area nursing homes, he said. Since numbers of reported COVID-19 related nursing home deaths – 4 – do not match the number of Bulloch County resident COVID-19 fatalities “I can only surmise the (deaths reported at local nursing homes) were not, or not all, Bulloch County residents,” Wynn said.

The Georgia Department of Public Health listed the following updated information Monday; Westwood Nursing Home in Statesboro – one resident with COVID 19, four deaths, and one staff member testing positive for the virus; Syl-View Nursing Center in Sylvania – 34 positive patients, one death, seven recovered patients and four staff members with the coronavirus; Pruitt Health Care and Rehabilitation in Millen – 19 residents with COVID-19, two deaths, and 10 staff members with the virus.

Also, Azalea Nursing Home in Metter – one resident with positive COVID-19; Eagle Health and Rehabilitation in Statesboro – one staff member testing positive for the virus; Heritage Inn, Statesboro – one resident and four staff members with COVID-19; Orchard Health in Pulaski – two patients with the coronavirus and Pleasantview Nursing Home in Metter – three staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

Of Bulloch’s 83 coronavirus cases, 11 patients were hospitalized, with four being treated Monday at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

“Bulloch County EMS transported one possible COVID-19 patient Saturday and contacted a definite positive Sunday but did not transport,” he said. “That makes 23 probable and 10 confirmed patients the EMS has transported, contacted or evaluated.”

In the past week, Bulloch County has seen an increase of 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases, from 62 to 83 cases and one death.

In the same time, Georgia has seen an increase of 4,879 confirmed COVID-19 cases, from 47,618 to 52,497 cases and 134 deaths, from 2,074 to 2,208 deaths.

Worldwide, at least 6.9 million people have been infected by the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University, whose aggregated tally has become the main worldwide reference for monitoring the disease. Its running counter says United States leads the world with nearly 110,000 confirmed virus-related deaths. Europe as a whole has recorded more than 175,000 since the virus emerged in China late last year.

Health experts, however, believe that the John Hopkins tally falls short of showing the true tragedy of the pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Herald reporter Holli Deal Saxon may be reached at (912) 489-9414.