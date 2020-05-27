Womack, in District 1 BOE race, vows to help keep Bulloch great place to live

Glenn Womack, businessman, father and grandfather of Bulloch County Schools students and candidate for Board of Education in District 1, says he is passionate for the present and future of the county’s children.

District 1 voters will choose between Womack and Ryan Brannen in the June 9 election, for which early voting is underway.

"I just want to help make Bulloch County a great place to learn and work,” Womack said. “I want to help make Bulloch County schools as attractive as they possibly can be for families deciding to move here. I want that to be a big deciding factor for families whenever people look into where they have to move into an area in order to work."

Now 57, Womack has been a Bulloch County resident all his life. He graduated from Portal High School in 1981 and from Georgia Southern in 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in business management.

Right after he finished college, Womack owned and operated a food store, long known as Ruby Parrish’s Store, off U.S. Highway 25, but he sold it years ago. He became a Hungry Howie’s Pizza franchisee and owned Hungry Howie’s stores in Statesboro, Augusta and Savannah. But he retired from the retail food business when his 20-year franchise contract was up in 2015.

He continues in his family’s timber and property business as the owner of Lincoln’s Logs LLC, named for his grandfather, Lincoln Womack. But he traces his family’s passion for and involvement in the Bulloch County Schools to a cousin, H.P. Womack, who was county school superintendent through the mid-20th century. Womack Field at Statesboro High School is named for him.

The candidate’s wife, Windy Ellis Womack, is a longtime Verizon employee. They have four children and three grandchildren, who all either attend or have graduated from schools in the Bulloch County system. So the candidate participates in Parents Day and now, Grandparents Day when those are possible.

Womack served on the Georgia Southern University Foundation and serves now on a Southern Baptist Disaster Relief team. He and his wife are members of Friendship Baptist Church, where he works with the youth program and teaches Sunday School.

Candidate Q&A

Statesboro Herald: Why are you seeking this school board seat and why should voters in District 1 choose you?

Womack: “It's just my passion for our children. Probably my mission statement is, ‘Young people are not only our future but our present,’ and what I think I’d bring to the board is accountability, dedication and common sense… and I have proven experience.”

He means experience in business and community and school involvement.

His niece Ashley Jennings is a Mill Creek Elementary School kindergarten teacher, and Womack visits her classroom for book fairs and when she asks him to be a guest reader.

“I love to go into the classroom and interact with the kids, I love to read to them, and I've been doing that ever since she graduated from Georgia Southern and started teaching in the Bulloch County school system,” he said.

Womack also volunteered with the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program, especially when he owned Hungry Howie’s and helped host DARE events.

Statesboro Herald: What do you think the school system's priorities should be going into 2021?

Womack: “Safety is a big concern of everybody now, and working over the years with the Bulloch County DARE office and law enforcement, I think Bulloch County is a great, safe place to live, and improvements have already been made in the school system.”

Another priority he identified is “being financially disciplined and financially efficient.”

“After owning land in several different counties, I think our county does a good job of keeping our millage rate low…, and that's one thing can help with my business background is making sure that we are efficient….

“I want to help, to walk alongside our school system, to have a really good technical and vocational instruction for today's careers…,” he added. “That's my top priority, because not everybody is going to college, you know, and that's another great thing that would help people coming in, if they see, you know what, Bulloch County Schools has a really good technical-vocational instructional program. …”

He also wants to push to bring a Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program back to Portal Middle High School.

Statesboro Herald: How will you, as a board member, support the work of the superintendent, staff and teachers and hold them accountable?

Womack: “I believe that the board and the superintendent and the schools work together as a governance team. …”

“To establish policy and vision for strategic planning,” businesses seek input from “stakeholders” in making decisions, and the school board should do the same, he said.

“You get everybody from the bus drivers to the (central office), we're all working together for one goal, for young people.”