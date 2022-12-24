Winter storm reaches Statesboro

While escaping many of the crippling effects of a massive Artic storm experienced in other parts of Georgia and the nation, Statesboro and Bulloch County residents carry on in frigid conditions following overnight temperatures which plummeted into the teens. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory, with possible temperatures that feel like 8-14 degrees F from 11 p.m. through 10 a.m. on Sunday, Christmas morning. Continued low temps and wind could prompt another round of advisories. Freezing overnight temperatures are expected through Tuesday night.

After temperatures dipped into the teens overnight, locals are attracted to the frozen fountains on Saturday, Dec. 24. According to the National Weather Service, overnight temps will continue to be in the 20s through Tuesday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

