Winter storm reaches Statesboro
Area residents carry on in frigid conditions
Rhett and Rebecca Hickman stop for an exploration and photo session with the frozen downtown Statesboro fountain with sons Liam, 9, and Landon, 7, after temperatures dipped into the teens overnight on Saturday, Dec. 24. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

While escaping many of the crippling effects of a massive Artic storm experienced in other parts of Georgia and the nation, Statesboro and Bulloch County residents carry on in frigid conditions following overnight temperatures which plummeted into the teens. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory, with possible temperatures that feel like 8-14 degrees F from 11 p.m. through 10 a.m. on Sunday, Christmas morning. Continued low temps and wind could prompt another round of advisories. Freezing overnight temperatures are expected through Tuesday night.

After temperatures dipped into the teens overnight, locals are attracted to the frozen fountains on Saturday, Dec. 24. According to the National Weather Service, overnight temps will continue to be in the 20s through Tuesday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The Fountain at Mulberry apartments exhibit a seasonal contrast with blooming annual flowers and a frozen fountain on Saturday, Dec. 24 after temperatures dipped into the teens overnight. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
After a Christmas gift-wrapping session at his office with wife Heather, Lewis Crane stops to take some pictures of the frozen downtown Statesboro fountain after temperatures dipped into the teens overnight on Saturday, Dec. 24. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
