Willow Hill Center hosts Easter egg hunt Saturday

The Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center and Truthful Lodge 375 of the Prince Hall Masons are hosting a Portal Community Easter Egg Hunt, free with food and music, 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16.

It will be held on the campus and in the pavilion of the Willow Hill Center, 4235 Willow Hill Road, according to organizer John Robinson of the Truthful Lodge and the center’s development director, Gayle Jackson.

Tendai Haggins will be grilling hotdogs, to be served with chips and soft drinks. Jamell Howard will be the DJ for the music, and face painters will be present.

The egg hunt will take place on the grounds with plastic eggs with prizes, and some of the prizes will be monetary. Volunteers from the community and Georgia Southern University are expected to help.