William James Class of 1967 marks 55-year reunion

Fifteen members of the class of 1967 from William James High School gathered Aug. 5 for a reunion at Ole Times Country Buffet in Statesboro. While a few members meet monthly to keep the connection with the school, 1967 graduates from Atlanta and Charlotte came for the 55th reunion of the class.

A number of the members get together once a month at various locations around the county, but they wanted to draw a larger group for the 55th anniversary. Eight of the gathering class members are veterans.

Graduates who were able to attend Aug. 5 included Hollis Tremble, Jimmy Raymond, Sammy Allen, Clinton Smith, Bobby Jo Jones, Larry Smith, Izell Scott and Billy Shaw, all from Statesboro; Collis Brown and Willie E. Lee, both from Nevils; Jimmy Jackson, Gregory Cone, Larry Douglas and Al Wilson, all from Atlanta; and Joseph Owens, from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Kenny Thompson sat with the group to show Bulloch County’s hospitality and appreciation for their contribution to the community.

For more information about the group, call Tremble at 912-587-5197.



