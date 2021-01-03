When it comes to getting in shape —just get started

By ANGYE MORRISON

The new year is in full swing, and local residents may be preparing to hit the gym to get rid of those holiday pounds — or perhaps the dreaded “COVID 15.”

Local fitness trainer Mindy Fair says the key to getting in shape is setting goals.

“Not only is it important to know what your goal is, but why you want to do it,” she said, “because if you have a really strong reason to go after that goal, then when you start to not feel like it, and you’re starting to lose motivation to go and work out or eat the healthy foods, then you just remind yourself why.”

Fair says she encourages her clients to put their goals in writing, and she also recommends hiring a personal trainer, at least to get you started, so that you not only have proper supervision, but also for the accountability piece of the puzzle. She also says it is a safety issue, and a personal trainer will know how to design effective workouts for their clients that will fit their strengths and weaknesses, and do so safely.

Fair started her fitness career at the age of 18, teaching group classes at Gold’s Gym, which is now 180 Fitness. Certified as a personal trainer in 2001, Fair, who is now 45, has worked free-lance, trained in gyms, conducted boot camps and is even teaching virtual group classes currently, due to COVID.

As the new general manager of Empowher by 180, Fair is excited about the all-women’s facility, which was formerly LOA.

“I’m really excited about it because it is a smaller gym. Sometimes in co-ed gyms it can kind of be intimidating, especially for women if they are not used to working out or not used to the machines. So this is very women-focused, and more intimate. I’m excited about what it has the potential to be,” she said.

Tours of the new facility are available.

“I would love for people to come and check it out. It’s been totally rebranded and is different from what it was before. We’re excited about it and I think people are pleasantly surprised when they come in,” she said.

Fair says that people don’t have to be concerned about coming to the gym, as temperatures are taken at the front desk at both facilities, and childcare workers wear masks at all times. Social distancing in group fitness classes and in the main gym is also encouraged.

Trainers wipe down equipment before and after client use, and