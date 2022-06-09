What’s on June 21 primary runoff ballot? Depends on which party you chose in May

Not quite every voter in Bulloch County will have something to vote for in the June 21 primary election runoffs.

The only race on the Republican ballot is the one between Travis Chance and Toby Conner for the GOP nomination for County Commission Seat 2-B, while the Democratic ballot features runoffs for that party’s nomination for four statewide offices: lieutenant governor, secretary of state, insurance commissioner and labor commissioner.

In-person early voting will be available 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for five days only, Monday-Friday, June 13-17, at the Bulloch County Annex, 113 North Main St., Suite 201, Statesboro. There will be no Saturday voting and no second early voting location. The deadline to request a mailed, paper absentee ballot is this Friday, June 10.

Of course, all 16 of Bulloch County’s traditional precinct polling places will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21 for Election Day voters.

Primary runoffs can be confusing when voters don’t know in advance which races will appear on their individual ballots, acknowledges Bulloch County Election Supervisor Shontay Jones. This time there’s even one subset of voters that participated in the May 24 primary who have nothing left to vote on in the runoff.

“I would say that, to me, the most important thing is for a voter to know their eligibility.…,” Jones said. “How you voted in May will also determine how you can vote in June. With us only having a local Republican runoff for our Commissioners District 2, that’s going to be important. But a voter who voted a Republican ballot in May could be in Commissioners District 1, where then there would be nothing for them to vote on.”

Under Georgia’s election rules, if you voted a political party’s ballot in the primary, you are limited to voting that same party’s ballot in the primary runoff. But registered voters who either did not vote in the primary at all or who chose a strictly nonpartisan ballot for the primary may now choose either party’s ballot for the runoff.

All nonpartisan seats – those for judgeships and the Board of Education – were decided in the May 24 primary.

Local Republicans

So, voters in Bulloch County Commission District 2 who chose the Republican ballot for the May primary can only vote the Republican ballot in the runoff, and the Seat 2-B race between Chance and Conner appears only on those District 2 Republican ballots.

However, a large portion of Bulloch County’s voters will be able to participate. Multi-seat District 2 encompasses about two-thirds of the county’s population, and more than 7,500 residents voted in the first round of the Seat 2-B race, which originally involved three candidates.

On May 24, Chance received 2,843 votes, or 37.6% of the total, to 2,376 votes, or a little over 31.5%, for Conner and 2,335 votes, or almost 30.9%, for Jennifer Campbell Mock.

Since Conner and Chance were the two top vote-getters but neither received 50%-plus, District 2 Republican runoff voters will now choose one of them as the party’s nominee. That winner will then face Democratic candidate Jake Hallman in Nov. 8 general election. The overall winner will join the Board of Commissioners in January, succeeding retiring Commissioner Walter Gibson.

Statewide Democrats

Democratic primary runoff voters, here and statewide, will be choosing between Charlie Bailey and Kwanza Hall as their party’s nominee for lieutenant governor. As of the May 24 primary, when there were nine candidates in the race, Hall received almost 30.2% of the votes while Bailey netted 17.6% statewide.

Hall previously served 12 years as an elected member of Atlanta City Council and 33 days as U.S. representative from Georgia’s 5th District, completing the final term of the late Congressman John Lewis. Bailey is a lawyer and former Fulton County prosecutor. The winner will face the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, Burt Jones, in the Nov. 8 general election.

For Georgia secretary of state, Democratic runoff voters will be choosing between Dee Dawkins-Haigler and Bee Nguyen. In May, Nguyen received 44.3% of the votes while Dawkins-Haigler came in second with 18.7% statewide in a field of five candidates.

The runoff winner between Dawkins-Haigler and Nguyen will go on to challenge the Republican incumbent, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in the general election.

For insurance commissioner, Democratic runoff choices are Janice Laws Robinson, who polled 48.7% in the primary, and Raphael Baker, who garnered 33.1% in what was then a three-candidate race. Robinson or Baker will go on to challenge the Republican incumbent, Insurance Commissioner John King, in November.

For labor commissioner, Democratic runoff voters will choose between William “Will” Boddie Jr., who led with 27.7% of the statewide votes in the primary, and Nicole Horn, who with 25.1% polled second among the original five candidates.

The winner between Boddie and Horn will face Republican labor commissioner nominee Bruce Thompson in November.

No District 1 GOP

As Jones noted, voters who live in Bulloch County Commissioner District 1 and voted the Republican ballot in May now have nothing to vote for in this runoff. Their May 24 ballots listed Seat 1-B Republican commissioner candidate Preston Tutt, and those voters will have an opportunity to vote in that race again in the Nov. 8 election, when Tutt challenges the incumbent Democrat, Commissioner Anthony Simmons.

However, Jones encourages Republican-ballot voters who are not sure of their commission district to check it in order to know whether they have something to vote for in the runoff.

This can be done online through the statewide My Voter Page, mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/, where an individualized sample ballot is available, or by contacting the Bulloch County Board of Elections and Registration office by phone at (912) 764-6502, or by email at elections@bullochcounty.net or voterregistrar@bullochcounty.net

Information, including district maps, is also available on the office’s website, https://bullochcounty.net/elections.