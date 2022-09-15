Wes Wilkes named Business Development officer at Queensborough

Queensborough National Bank and Trust announces Wes Wilkes was named vice president and Business Development & Loan Officer in the Swainsboro market area.

For the past nine years, Wes has held the position of vice president of Marketing and Business Development at CORE Credit Union in Statesboro.

During this time, he has helped the credit union grow its loan portfolio and member base at a record pace through focusing on individual member needs. In addition to being the vice president of Marketing and Business Development, Wilkes is a certified credit union financial counselor.

In 2017, he created a financial literacy course to help others improve their financial awareness. Prior to joining CORE, Wilkes was a branch manager at Robins Financial Credit Union in Swainsboro. During his nine-year tenure, the branch was one of the top producing branches in the network.

“We’re excited to have Wes join our growing team,” said Dagan Sharpe, Queensborough Rural Region manager and director of Wealth Management. “His experience and passion for his community, as well as his resolve to help people in every aspect of their financial goals is not only inspiring, but a perfect complement to our existing commitment and all we aspire to do.”

Wilkes holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance with an emphasis in Banking from Georgia Southern University.



