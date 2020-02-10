Wes Simmons to become president at Bulloch First

William E. (Wes) Simmons, Jr. will become president of Bulloch First Bank, following the retirement of veteran Statesboro banker Gary Johnson on March 31.

Johnson has served as president of the financial institution since it opened in September 2015. Under Johnson’s leadership the office has grown to more than $65 million in assets and constructed a state of the art banking facility, on Brampton Avenue in Statesboro’s Market District.

Johnson will continue to serve as a fiduciary member of the Board of Directors for The Citizens Bank of Swainsboro and holding company Swainsboro Bankshares, Inc.

“We truly appreciate Gary and the leadership he has provided to make Bulloch First a success,” said Milton Gray, president and CEO of The Citizens Bank of Swainsboro. “We owe him a tremendous debt of gratitude for all that he has done for our company.”

Simmons has served as vice president of lending for Bulloch First since the office opened in 2015.

“We are fortunate to have Wes assume the leadership role at Bulloch First” Gray said. “He has been instrumental in the growth of our loan portfolio because of his professionalism and his commitment to the customers that he has the privilege to serve. We are excited about the future of Bulloch First under his leadership.”

Simmons is a 2004 graduate of University of Georgia and is currently attending the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. Simmons is a member of the Downtown Rotary Club of Statesboro, Sigma Chi Fraternity, Forest Heights Country Club, a Board member of the Homebuilders Association of Statesboro, and member of Statesboro First United Methodist Church. In addition, he is a 2012 graduate of Leadership Bulloch, and 2013 graduate of Georgia Banking School.

He is married to Haley Tillman Simmons; they have two daughters, Marylee Greta and Maggie Kay.

Bulloch First is a division of Citizens Bank of Swainsboro. The Citizens Bank has a 120-year history of providing community banking services, with offices in Swainsboro, Dublin and Statesboro.



