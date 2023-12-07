Weindorf selected as GS's new VP for R&D

David Weindorf, Ph.D., was selected recently as the new vice president for Research and Economic Development at Georgia Southern University.

Weindorf comes to Georgia Southern from Central Michigan University, where he has served since 2020 as the vice president for Research and Innovation. He led Central Michigan to a 32% increase in external grantsmanship, a 39% increase in scholarly output and an 85% increase in research impact.

“I am very excited to welcome David to Georgia Southern,” said Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs Carl Reiber, Ph.D. “He has a proven record that demonstrates his ability to move our office forward and is the perfect person to build on the legacy that has already been established.”

Weindorf also helped Central Michigan become an officially designated Space Grant institution. A soil conservationist by trade, he holds several patents, was a Fulbright Scholar in 2011 and a Fulbright Specialist in 2018, and won the Presidential Award in 2017 from the Soil Science Society of America. Weindorf and his research team provided emergency response to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, and the Gold King Mine spill.

“The momentum, vision and aspiration of the entire community is palpable. Georgia Southern’s confluence of the Statesboro, Armstrong and Hinesville campuses position it strongly within a corridor of incredible economic development," Weindorf said.

Weindorf holds a B.S. in Range Management, M.S. in Soil Science (geochemistry minor), and a Ph.D. in Agronomy from Texas Tech.