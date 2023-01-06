Weekend Calendar0107 2023

Upcoming Events

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet Jan. 9 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Jan. 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä STEM ACTIVITY with Mr. Fuller and Dr. Snelling will be held Jan. 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COLOR PARTY will be held Jan. 11, 5–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. There will be coloring and sweet treats for all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Jan. 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä 2023 ORGANIZATIONAL Meeting will be held Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY, “Build Challenge”, will be held Jan. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BILINGUAL STORYTIME will be held Jan. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages.

Ongoing Events

ä TODDLER PLAYTIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO PARKINSON’S & Movement Disorders Support Group meets every third Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Action Pact Center, Granade Street. For more information contact Katy Harne at (912) 663-6803 or email harneksjchs@gmail.com.