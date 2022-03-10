Weapon found at Nevils Elementary

A student was taken into custody by law enforcement Wednesday at Nevils Elementary School after the juvenile was found in possession of a sharp weapon that was more than 2 inches in length.

According to an email release from Hayley Greene, public relations director for Bulloch County Schools, the student was also charged with making alleged terroristic threats against a fellow student.

Greene said no students were injured. The weapon and alleged threats were reported to administrators by students and faculty.

According to the release, it was the second weapons incident involving the student, who previously had been found with a 2-inch knife at school.

A Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a school administrator’s call for assistance. After investigating the incident, law enforcement made the decision to take the student into custody, file charges and remove the student from campus.

The Department of Family and Children Services and the Department of Juvenile Justice were contacted. Greene said the Department of Juvenile Justice will oversee the case and the school administration will follow the school district’s procedures concerning discipline.

School operations will continue as scheduled on Thursday. The school district notified the families of Nevils Elementary students, Greene said.



