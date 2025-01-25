Wayback Burgers weathers the snow and is now open in University Station shopping center

During the snowiest week in decades in Southeast Georgia, Wayback Burgers opened its Statesboro restaurant in the University Station shopping center, between Publix and Chick-fil-A.

The chain was founded as "Jake's Hamburgers" in 1991 in Newark, Delaware. It is now based in Cheshire, Connecticut and the Boro location is the chain's 156th franchise to open across the U.S. and 13 other countries, including Argentina, The Netherlands and Japan.

In addition to its variety of burgers, Wayback offers chicken sandwiches and tenders, cheesesteaks, hot dogs and even a Caesar salad.

University Station, along with Eagles Corner and the Tormenta Stadium complex, is part of the overall Old Register Road Tax Allocation District. Blaze Pizza opened in the center in November and Hibachi Express is preparing to open.