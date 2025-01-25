By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Wayback Burgers weathers the snow and is now open in University Station shopping center
Statesboro restaurant is chain's 156th to open since it was founded in 1991
Wayback
Lunchtime diners enjoy their burgers, chicken and other fixings Friday at Wayback Burgers, which just opened in the University Station shopping center. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff

During the snowiest week in decades in Southeast Georgia, Wayback Burgers opened its Statesboro restaurant in the University Station shopping center, between Publix and Chick-fil-A. 

The chain was founded as "Jake's Hamburgers" in 1991 in Newark, Delaware. It is now based in Cheshire, Connecticut and the Boro location is the chain's 156th franchise to open across the U.S. and 13 other countries, including Argentina, The Netherlands and Japan. 

In addition to its variety of burgers, Wayback offers chicken sandwiches and tenders, cheesesteaks, hot dogs and even a Caesar salad.

University Station, along with Eagles Corner and the Tormenta Stadium complex, is part of the overall Old Register Road Tax Allocation District. Blaze Pizza opened in the center in November and Hibachi Express is preparing to open.

Wayback
Wayback Burgers opened this week in the University Station shopping center, near Publix. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter