Watch the Bulloch County Sheriff's Candidate Forum

Click here to watch the forum in its entirety.



Incumbent Sheriff Noel Brown and former Bulloch County deputy Rey Rodriguez, who is running against Brown, participated in a candidate forum Tuesday evening at the Averitt Center.

The candidates answered nine specific questions about their vision for leading the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, and also an extra question posed by Rodriguez about a missing persons case.

The forum, sponsored by the Statesboro Herald, was broadcast live by DeWayne Grice on the Grice Connect Facebook page, and also live on statesboroherald.com and the Statesboro Herald Facebook page.

Click here to watch the forum in its entirety.