Watch the Bulloch County Sheriff's Candidate Forum tonight live at 6 p.m.

Candidates in the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office race are looking forward to a forum Tuesday evening where they hope to address goals and issues each believes are important to county residents.

Incumbent Sheriff Noel Brown is challenged by former Bulloch County deputy Rey Rodriguez, currently working for a neighboring county sheriff’s office. While each has expressed views that the sheriff’s seat should be nonpartisan, Brown is running on the Republican ticket, while Rodriguez is on the ballot as a Democrat.

The forum, sponsored by the Statesboro Herald, will be held at the Emma Kelly Theater on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the forum is not open to the public.

However, it will be broadcast live on the Grice Connect Facebook page. A link to the page will be available on the Herald’s Facebook page and at www.statesboroherald.com Tuesday evening. Also, the forum will be videotaped in its entirety and available to watch on demand beginning Wednesday afternoon on www.statesboroherald.com. Reporters will cover the forum for full coverage in the Statesboro Herald.

