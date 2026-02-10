By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Walmart Supercenter evacuated after incident; no injuries
Two Walmart Supercenter employees stand at one of the entrances to the store off Northside Drive, telling customers the store is temporarily closed for cleanup after an incident early Tuesday afternoon. - photo by AL HACKLE/Staff

An incident early Tuesday afternoon inside the Walmart Supercenter off Northside Drive caused the store to be temporarily evacuated, but no injuries were reported.

According to Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead, a man pulled out a BB gun while arguing with a woman over a custody dispute inside the store.

Broadhead said the man was taken into custody, but not until he broke some glass casings and damaged merchandise. Walmart then decided to evacuate the store to clean up.

The woman and the child in question are “fine,” he said.