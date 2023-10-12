‘Walk Against Violence’ starts at 3 p.m. Sunday

The ‘community walk against gun violence,” announced by Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar in the wake of a recent nighttime shootout on the city’s westside that left four people injured, will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 at Rev. W.D. Kent Park.

That’s the park with the basketball pavilion on West Grady Street. From there, the walk will proceed “through some of the neighborhoods that have had problems” to Luetta Moore Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, McCollar said.

A town hall meeting is planned to be held at Luetta Moore Park, and will be open for discussion not just of public safety and crime prevention but any topics of public concern, he said during last week’s City Council meeting.

The shooting incident occurred late on the night of Sept. 22-23 after a large crowd gathered for an outdoor party in the area of Spruce, Pine, Johnson and Spring streets. According to police, five guns were fired, mostly into the air, but three people and a car were hit, and a fourth person reportedly injured a leg during the ensuing panic.