Voices, spirits shine at Baby Grand's Christmas recital

Sugar and spice and everything nice are all necessary ingredients for Christmas time — and also for Saturday's Christmas recital at Brannen Chapel United Methodist Church on Elm Street in Statesboro.

When it comes to music, Robin Holmes-Lanier, the owner and operator of Baby Grand Music, is no novice. For the past

17 years, her love for children, passion for music and business savvy have been displayed at the Baby Grand Music annual Christmas recital.

"Baby Grand, of course, first and foremost is a ministry for our community," she said.

Robin Holmes-Lanier of Baby Grand Music is shown at her studio finding the right chords during one of many practices held prior to the annual Christmas recital held Saturday, Dec. 20, at Brannen Chapel United Methodist Church. (BRANTLEY SIMMONS/special)



Before the event started, Holmes-Lanier talked about her passion and her vision for the recital.

"We're looking forward to a great event!" she said. "The house is being packed up, and where I see myself going with this, as I said, it's been 20 years, but we are looking forward to training others so the legacy of Baby Grand will not be forgotten."

Another featured musician was Wesley Budget of ChopStik5 School of Drums.

"I love drums, and I've been playing drums all my life," he said prior to the beginning of the event. "I've been raised in a big family, so children and family have always been a part of me.

Chase Simmons practices catching the groove for his drum solo with his instructor, Wesley Budget, right, of ChopStik5 School of Drums. (BRANTLEY SIMMONS/special)



"As for tonight, I want to see everyone come together. I like to see great energy, great vibes. These kids are going to come together. They are going to have fun and showcase what they have been practicing and putting their time towards, and I just love to be a part of that."

The evening started in fellowship, from exchanged hugs to smiles and laughs lifting the atmosphere to a festive jubilee. After Rev. Larry Scarboro of New Light Baptist Church in Sylvania blessed the occasion, Holmes-Lanier passed the mic to Joshua Graham Jr. to welcome the guests for an event that showcased the gifts and talents from the church community.

Malika Brantley followed with a soul-stirring song, "Walk in the Light," as the students walked into the church. Two songs followed, where the sound of children's voices put everyone in the holiday spirit.

Joshua Graham Sr. and Lula Graham play with their son, Kaiden, as they listen to Christmas classics during Baby Grand Music's annual Christmas recital. (BRANTLEY SIMMONS/special)



From "Go Tell It on the Mountain" to "Deck the Halls," children played Christmas classics on the piano, warming the hearts of their families and friends. A drum solo was played by Chase Simmons, under the direction of Wesley Budget, leading into "Silent Night" sung by Edith Chavers with her brother, AJ (Anthony Jr.) Chavers. A beautiful rendition of Charlie Brown's "Christmas Time Is Here" was played by Trinity Scarboro to serenade the audience into more Christmas solos.

The evening concluded with all the students coming together for final selections from both the Gospel and Christmas holiday genres.

During the Christmas recital, Baby Grand has a tradition that Holmes-Lanier started, where a special bear is given to the student who sells their tickets first and who sells the most tickets.

"We believe in hugs, and what better thing to hug than a bear?" she said.

The bear is Baby Grand's mascot.

Kaitlyn Williams hugs "GG" (Gladys Grand) the stuffed bear as Robin Holmes-Lanier announces she was the first to turn in her ticket money for Baby Grand Music's annual Christmas recital. (BRANTLEY SIMMONS/special)



"Every year we give away a bear, and a couple of years back we started with The Temptations, and we've been naming the bears after The Temptations every year, 'til one of our children spoke up and said 'What about a girl?' So tonight, we are going to be giving away 'GG,' which is Gladys Grand."

Kaitlyn Williams won a bear by turning in her ticket money first, while the student who sold 70 tickets, winning the largest bear, was Lauryn Ferguson.

The night ended with Rev. Daniel Woodson of Tabernacle Baptist Church praying out the event, reminding the audience that with so many distractions going on in the world this holiday season, Saturday's recital was a reminder of the reason for the season.