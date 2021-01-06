Vidalia man accused of assault, false imprisonment

A Vidalia man is facing aggravated assault and false imprisonment charges following a December incident in Statesboro.

According to a release from Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins, officers responded to the Holiday Inn Express on South Main Street to meet with a female victim of an assault.

The victim told officers that her boyfriend, later identified as Jorge Houed-Cartacio, 34, from Vidalia, had battered her and choked her during the course of a domestic dispute. Akins said Houed-Cartacio then refused to allow the victim to leave the room.

She said she was eventually able to escape and summon assistance.

Houed-Carticio fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers. Detectives were assigned to investigate the case and issued warrants for Houed-Cartacio on charges of aggravated assault (family violence) and false imprisonment.

On Tuesday, Houed-Cartacio surrendered himself with his attorney to detectives. He was transported to the Bulloch County Jail where he awaits further judicial action.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Senior Detective Dustin Cross at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.