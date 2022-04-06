Victims of possible tornado in Bryan County taken to EGRMC

An unconfirmed number of Bryan County residents were taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center Tuesday evening with injuries suffered during severe weather, including a possible tornado, that passed through the northern part of the county.

Bulloch Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn said the Bulloch County Fire Department and EMS personnel assisted emergency workers in Bryan County in transporting victims of the weather.

There was no official confirmation of a tornado touching down from the National Weather Service, but video in several Facebook posts showed what looked like a tornado in the Ellabell area about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office posted the following statement on its Facebook page about 6:30 p.m. Damage from severe weather that moved through the area late Tuesday afternoon is shown in Pembroke. (Photo courtesy Delia Mobley)

“North Bryan has taken a pretty hard hit. We have multiple agencies coming to assist. This is not the time to be taking pictures and just driving around. Obey all law enforcement directions and keep an eye open for emergency lights. We are blocking off as many roadways that are hazardous as possible. If a car is blocking a roadway then that means it is closed. Do not stop and ask if the roadway is open. Please get inside somewhere safe and hunker down for a while. We will continue to update as possible as there is no service.”

Wynn said strong straight-line winds hit Bulloch County late Tuesday afternoon, but he heard no reports of a tornado. Power was knocked out to the 911 center adjacent to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office on U.S. 301 North. Wynn said the center switched to its generator.

Power was lost due to the storm in multiple areas around Statesboro and Bulloch County. As of 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, Georgia Power was reporting that 430 customers had been affected in Bulloch County, with 10 still without power, while Excelsior EMC was reporting only one Bulloch customer without power.

Also, Wynn said there appeared to be damage to several buildings in the area around the 911 center. He said one minor injury was reported from a falling limb in the Martin Luther King Blvd. area of Statesboro, but the victim did not need to be taken to the hospital.