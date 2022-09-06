Venus Morris Griffin to Speak at GSU

Motivational speaker Venus Morris Griffin will share her experience and path to overcoming the adversity she faced on Wednesday, September 7th at 7 p.m. in the Georgia Southern University’s Performing Arts Center.

From the outside looking in, her family looked like they had it all. However, in 2011, the Augusta resident received a phone call in the middle of the night from a prostitute that changed her life. That is when her world came tumbling down, and catapulted her into one of the most challenging times she would ever endure, with her six children ranging in ages from one to fifteen years.

In a matter of months, her then-husband was sentenced to 45 years in prison. A stay-at-home mother of six children, left with nothing and drowning in debt, Venus was launched into the workforce just trying to keep the bills paid and her children fed.

Through God, hard work and determination, she has been able to give her family the life she dreamed for them. The event is sponsored by Zeta Tau Alpha in partnership with Panhellenic Association and Fraternity and Sorority Life at Georgia Southern University.



Venus states that her value and self-worth is not defined by financial success. However, it was her career that enabled her to find her voice. Since obtaining her real estate license in 2008, Venus has become Augusta’s premier realtor. She has ranked #1 in annual sales for the past 4 years, closing over 1500 transactions for over $500 million in sales volume, making her the number one, top-producing agent out of 250+ at Meybohm.



Venus now travels the globe speaking about the mindset of overcoming adversity. Her passion is to see women overcome suffocating challenges and rise above any obstacles that may hold her back. “By sharing my story, I know that I will help others, especially women, who face adversity see that no matter how dark it may feel, there is always light at the end of the tunnel leading to endless opportunities” she says.



Venus’s story went viral when featured on a 13-part series on the “Humans of New York” Instagram account. Humans of New York features inspirational stories of humans all over the United States. She has been interviewed for numerous podcasts and other media platforms. “We are honored to have Venus visit the Georgia Southern campus in Statesboro and know she will inspire college students, as well as campus and community individuals with her story of forgiveness and perseverance,” says Katie Grace Bennett, president of Zeta Tau Alpha.

The event is free of charge and open to the public. Seating will be on a first come – first served basis. For more information, contact zetaxipresident@gmail.com. To learn more about Venus, visit her website at www.venusmorrisgriffin.com.

