Venus Mincey-White appointed clerk of Board of Commissioners

The Bulloch County Board of Commissioners announces the appointment of Venus Mincey-White to serve as clerk of the Board.

Mincey-White will begin her new position on Monday, Nov. 28.

Mincey-White has served as a deputy clerk for Bulloch County Probate Court since August 2016.

She received her Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance degree from Georgia Southern and is a current participant in Leadership Bulloch class of 2023.

In her role as clerk, Mincey-White will provide support to the Board by serving as their representative and official records custodian. Also, she will manage all appointments to various boards, committee, and advisory bodies.

“We believe that her relevant and professional experience, along with her commitment to the community will be a great asset to Bulloch County,” said Broni Gainous, community relations manager for the Board of Commissioners.



