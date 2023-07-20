U.S. Marshals capture murder suspect in Statesboro

A Reidsville man wanted for a June 29 shooting death in Tattnall County was apprehended Wednesday.

According to a release Thursday from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, members of the United States Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Chase Craft at The Garden District apartment complex in Statesboro, which is located of the 301 Bypass and Stambuk Lane.

Craft, 20, faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is currently booked at the Tattnall County jail.

After a shooting incident June 29, the GBI received a request for assistance from the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office about a death investigation.

A GBI release on July 3 said the Tattnall Sheriff's Office responded June 29 to a home on Goonsbay Circle in Reidsville about 8 p.m. that night in reference to a shooting.

A man identified as Travis Ron Arnold, 35, was found shot. Additional information revealed that Craft and Arnold got into a fight, during which Craft shot Arnold and fled. Arnold died at the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

In Thursday’s release, the GBI thanked the Marshals Service, Georgia State Patrol, Statesboro Police Department, Bulloch County Sheriff's Office and the Tattnall County Sheriff's Office for their assistance in locating and apprehending Craft.

The GBI requests anyone with information about the incident to contact the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 557-6777or the GBI regional investigative office in Statesboro at (912) 871-1121. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.