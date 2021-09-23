Upgraded Grady Street Park debut 4 p.m. Friday

Statesboro city and Bulloch County officials plan to cut a ribbon reopening the Rev. W.D. Kent Park on West Grady Street at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.

It has been announced as a “small, simple ceremony” signaling that the extensively renovated park is ready for public use. It now features a three-court, covered basketball pavilion, a multi-age playground, three family picnic pavilions with grills, an open basketball half-court and a walking trail. Other recently completed upgrades include a new parking lot, improved lighting, security cameras and renovated restrooms.

Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar and Bulloch County Commissioners Chair Roy Thompson are slated to offer a few remarks.

Friday’s ceremony will not be as elaborate as the July 31 reopening of Luetta Moore Park, which debuted a new pool, splash pad and bathhouse, along with other amenities. But City Manager Charles Penny said officials want to reach out to the Rev. W.D. Kent’s family to be part of a larger ceremony later.

Renovations to the two parks, which are managed by the Statesboro-Bulloch Parks & Recreation Department, constitute a $4.5 million project funded by the city and county.