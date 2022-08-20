Unrelated stabbing incidents cleared by Statesboro PD

A Statesboro woman is in custody following a Wednesday stabbing incident, while a suspect in a Thursday stabbing apparently acted in self-defense.

Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins said the first occurred on Wednesday at 6:50 a.m. when patrol officers responded to the 300 block of Johnson Street for a man found with multiple stab wounds.

The man was able to direct officers to another vacant residence on Johnson Street where he said the assault occurred. He was then transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center for treatment and later released.

Akins said officers and detectives found evidence of the stabbing inside of the residence pointed out by the victim.

After a short investigation, detectives charged Teanda Brinkley with aggravated assault and criminal Trespass.

He was also wanted on an outstanding felony probation violation warrant. Brinkley was transported to the Bulloch County Jail where he awaits further judicial action.

The second stabbing incident occurred on Thursday at 4:29 a.m. at a residence in the 100 block of Mikell Street, Akins said.

Officers responded and were told that the man injured in the incident had left on foot. He was discovered at the Quality Inn on South Main Street at 5:51 a.m. and transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives interviewed all parties involved as well as obtaining video surveillance footage. The individual who stabbed the man was located and was cooperative with detectives.

“Based on the evidence gathered, the stabbing appears to be an act of self-defense and no charges will be filed at this time,” Akins said.

Anyone with information on either of these cases is asked to call either Senior Detective Ben Purvis or Detective Katie Reese at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.