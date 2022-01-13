Two SEB students in custody after alleged threat

Two Southeast Bulloch Middle School students were taken into custody Tuesday evening in connection with an alleged verbal threat made against the school.

Hayley Greene, Public Relations director for the Bulloch County Schools System, said in an email that the alleged verbal threat was made after school Tuesday during afternoon bus routes. She said the threat was reported to school administrators, who worked closely with the school resource officer and the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office to identify those involved.

“Southeast Bulloch Middle School's administrators notified the parents of their students about the incident earlier this evening using the district's electronic messaging system,” Greene said. “Bulloch County Schools encourages all students to report threats or suspicious activity in a timely manner, just as was the case in this instance.

“Bulloch County Schools and its faculty and staff appreciate the continued swift and constant support of local law enforcement.”