Two killed in Sunday crash

A woman and her son were killed Sunday in a crash at the intersection of Jones Mill Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway – the 301 Bypass.

Around 8:40 a.m. Sunday, Elizabeth Sneed, of a Beasley Road address, was driving on Jones Mill Road approaching Veteran’s Memorial Parkway. She crossed two lanes and entered the median, then pulled into the path of a truck driven by Tracey Pollard, 41, of P.W. Clifton Road, said Georgia State Patrol Sgt. Lee Weaver, commander of GSP Post 45 in Statesboro.

Sneed, 74, and her son, Atheleen Sneed, 39, were pronounced deceased at the scene. Another passenger in Sneed’s car, Dematric Corley, 28, was airlifted to a Savannah hospital. His condition was not known.

Pollard was uninjured. There were no charges indicating fault in the actual accident, but Pollard was issued two traffic violations, Weaver said.