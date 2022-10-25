Two Hinesville men charged with COVID relief fraud

Two Hinesville men are among eight people charged recently in federal court for participating in COVID-19 relief fraud schemes, with two pleading guilty.

Each defendant is charged via an Information as the result of ongoing investigations into misuse of the U.S. government’s COVID-19 financial relief programs, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The charges carry statutory penalties up to 20 years in prison, along with substantial amounts of restitution and financial penalties, followed by a period of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

“Millions of distressed businesses found much-needed financial assistance during the pandemic through the U.S. government’s COVID-19 relief programs,” Estes said. “It’s disappointing that others abused these programs not for saving a valid business, but for lining their own pockets.”

Calvin Beckford, 28, of Hinesville is charged with wire fraud regarding a Paycheck Protection Program application. Devante Williams, 25, also of Hinesville is charged with Wire Fraud regarding two applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed into law in March 2020. The CARES Act authorized the Small Business Administration to provide and/or guarantee loans to keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic’s financial challenges.

Each of the eight defendants is accused of seeking relief payments through false and fraudulent representations regarding their businesses, real or fictitious, in order to receive Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans or Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL).

Two defendants entered guilty pleas:

· Cortazz Russ, 24, of Hampton, Ga., awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to wire fraud. Russ admitted filing two PPP loan applications containing false information in May 2021.

· Melvin D’Juan Williams, 34, of Fort Stewart, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to wire fraud. Williams admitted including false statements in a PPP application in August 2020.

In addition to Beckford and Williams, four additional individuals have been charged via Information, and are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty:

· Salmat Deyji, 26, of Stockbridge, Ga., charged with Conspiracy regarding payments received for filing fraudulent PPP applications on behalf of others;

· Aleska Davis, 54, of Decatur, Ga., charged with Wire Fraud regarding two applications for PPP loans;

· Jimmy Cede, 21, of Savannah, charged with Wire Fraud regarding an application for a PPP loan;

· James Andre Wright, 40, of Savannah, charged with False Statements regarding an EIDL application;

The cases are being investigated by the Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General, the FBI, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division, IRS Criminal Investigation, and the U.S. Postal Service Postal Inspection Service, and prosecuted for the United States by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at (866) 720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.