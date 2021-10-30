Two GOP candidates to attend club’s Nov. 6 meeting

Republican United States Senate candidate Kelvin King and Republican Georgia Secretary of State candidate TJ Hudson will speak at the Saturday, Nov. 6 Bulloch County GOP Breakfast Club meeting. The meeting is held every first Saturday of each month at Parkwood RV Park located at 12188 Highway 301 South in Statesboro.

King graduated from the United States Air Force Academy, then served his five-year commission in the Air Force and ended with the rank of captain. Later he was employed by an international construction firm.

Currently, King owns his own construction firm in the Atlanta area. He is married to Janelle, who is a panelist on Atlanta’s Fox 5 TV show “The Georgia Gang.”

Hudson is a former probate and magistrate judge in Truetlin County, where he also worked in the Sheriff’s Department. Elections supervisors across Georgia once elected Hudson to represent their professional association.

Some of Hudson’s platform includes: targeting mail-in ballot issues and mitigation of Dominion machine voting risks. Hudson is committed to election reform and integrity, he said.

Reservations can be made by emailing bcgopbreakfastclub@gmail.com or go online and pay in advance to: bullochgop.org. The cost is $10 for a full southern, Uncle Shug’s breakfast.

Fellowship at 8, breakfast at 8:15 and program starts at 8:30.

There will be no meeting in December. The next breakfast meeting is Jan. 8 with State Senator Butch Miller, who is a GOP candidate for lieutenant governor.