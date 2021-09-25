Two face 10 drug, weapons charges

A Statesboro man and woman face 10 combined charges after an inmate working at a county recycling center reported the two gave him some illegal drugs.

According to a release from Chief Deputy Bill Black with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, a man and woman approached an inmate worker Tuesday at a local recycling center and gave the inmate an amount of methamphetamine and marijuana.

“The inmate worker took the illegal drugs to his supervisor and provided a description of the suspects’ vehicle and tag number,” Black said.

Investigators from the Crime Suppression Team, along with Patrol deputies and K-9 units were able locate the vehicle at a residence on Highway 80 East, Black said.

Timothy Burke and Hayleigh Croom were found in the vehicle. A vehicle search was conducted and Black said a trafficking amount of methamphetamine was recovered along with marijuana and Schedule II, Ill and IV prescription narcotics.

Also, Burke was found to be on probation and a subsequent search of his residence discovered quantities of cocaine and marijuana. Two firearms were recovered, as well.

“I encourage citizens to contact the Crime Suppression Team with any complaints of drug activity that you may suspect,” said Sheriff Noel Brown. “All complaints will remain anonymous and be investigated thoroughly.”

Both Burke and Croom were arrested and are being held at the Bulloch County Jail pending further action.

Burke is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession and use of a drug related object, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of Schedule II, Ill and IV substances with intent to distribute and sale/distribution of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Croom is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.