Two county public meetings, 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

The Bulloch County Board of Commissioners has two public sessions scheduled for Tuesday, June 20. Both are being held at the Bulloch County the Bulloch County Center for Agriculture, 151 Langston Chapel Road, while renovations are being completed to the North Main Annex.



First, the regular Board of Commissioners meeting will convene at 8:30 a.m. It has a mostly routine agenda, with several contract award items. The biggest single order is an $885,055 contract for Sikes Brothers Inc. to build an entrance road into the Bulloch County Public Works facility, including intersection improvements at U.S. Highway 301-Veterans Memorial Parkway and the paving of a parking area. The work will be funded from the transportation purposes sales tax, T-SPLOST.

Second, the county’s public hearing on its fiscal year 2024 proposed budget will be held in the Ag Center at 5:30 p.m.

The budget includes an 8% raise for all year-round county employees and hiring to more than 30 new positions. As previously reported, officials are recommending a millage rate increase, but the commissioners will not actually set the millage until later.



