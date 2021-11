Two young children died late Saturday night in a fire at Barn Mobile Home Park in Statesboro.

According to reports, the fire was called in just before midnight to the mobile home park located off Highway 301 South about a half-mile south of the Bypass on Morgan Drive. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch told WTOC-TV in Savannah that a 2- and a 3-year-old perished in the house fire.

Look for more details on statesboroherald.com about the tragic fire as they become available.