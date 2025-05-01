Twin City man charged with making bomb threat to Briggs & Stratton

A Twin City man faces charges of terroristic threats and acts after an investigation found he made a bomb threat at the Briggs & Stratton manufacturing facility on Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff's Office Capt. Todd Hutchens said Briggs & Stratton in the Gateway Industrial Park off Highway 301 South has had three bomb threats since January – January 29, March 27 and on Wednesday, April 30.

“We have been able to identify the person responsible for the second bomb threat, which occurred on March 27, 2025,” Hutchens said. “This person is Tyrell LaShawn Jordan. Mr. Jordan has been arrested today at the Briggs and Stratton plant. He's a current employee there. He's from the Twin City area.”

In addition to the three bomb threats in 2025, a threat was called into the Briggs plant on Dec. 19, 2024. Hutchens said investigators are looking to see if Jordan is responsible for any of the other threats.

“We will continue to try to find out who is doing this, because it's very disruptive,” Hutchens said. “Nobody goes back in that whole building until it is totally cleared by dogs (trained to find explosives), which normally takes two to three hours. So upon initial response to the time we clear the place is probably a half a day.

“We were out there at least four to five hours yesterday. So once a bomb threat comes in, the HR folks at the plants evacuate the place and then everybody just has to hang out until we can clear the place to make sure, to the best of our ability, that there are no devices found. Thankfully, we have not found a device.”

The Statesboro Briggs plant is a big manufacturer of small engines. Opened in 1995, the factory has built more than 25 million engines.



