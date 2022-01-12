Twayla Jones named Employee of Month at EGRMC

East Georgia Regional Medical Center has named Twayla Jones, Clinical Coordinator in Endoscopy, its Employee of the Month for January,

Jones began her career in health care at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in 2015.

“Twayla is a leader with heart," said Stacy Hutchinson, MBA, RN-BSN, CGRN, director of Endoscopy Services at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

"She easily takes charge of a situation and finds solutions with ease and confidence. Her role is demanding, and every day she rises to the challenge. Twayla is a huge asset to our team and is an excellent example of what it means to be Employee of the Month."

Another coworker added: "The thing I admire most about Twayla is her diplomacy and level-headedness.

"She calmly discusses and coordinates daily operations and maximizes all available resources.

"Twayla is a great communicator, liaison for staff, physicians and leadership in support of accomplishing goals.

"She is considerate of each member of the Endo team. Twayla allows staff members to flourish in their strengths and in what they do well, while simultaneously encouraging them to continuously improve. The hospital is lucky to have her."

"We congratulate Twayla on being awarded the Employee of the Month," said Erin Spillman, director of Marketing at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

"Her drive, passion, and commitment is evident in all that she does at East Georgia Regional Medical Center."