TS Elsa on track to hit Bulloch Wednesday

If Tropical Storm Elsa continues its current track, Bulloch County can expect to feel the effects of what may be a tropical storm or depression beginning Wednesday and continuing through Thursday, said Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn.

The latest tracking model from the National Hurricane Center shows Elsa making landfall from the Gulf of Mexico in the eastern Florida panhandle and then continuing on a northwest path into Georgia. According to Accuweather, Bulloch County is forecast to begin experiencing tropical storm force wind gusts of 43 mph Wednesday afternoon and could experience gusts as high as 69 mph Wednesday night. Also, rainfall could exceed 4 inches in some areas.

“The National Weather Service advises that there is much interaction with the Gulf of Mexico that is yet to occur, so conditions could change,” Wynn said. “Please monitor this storm for any changes.”

Wynn said the Bulloch County Emergency Management Agency would partially activate the Emergency Operations Center to be able to monitor and respond to any weather-caused situation if it arises.

Elsa is the fifth named storm of the 2021 hurricane season and is the earliest fifth-named storm on record. Elsa also broke the record as the tropic’s fastest-moving hurricane, clocking in at 31 mph Saturday morning, said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.

While Elsa exceeded 75 mph winds Friday into Saturday to reach hurricane status before weakening slightly. National Weather Service officials do not expect Elsa to regain hurricane force winds again.

In preparation for the tropical storm conditions that Elsa may bring, Wynn recommended the following:

· Tie down or remove loose objects located outside homes and businesses.

· Be prepared for widespread power outages.

· Prepare a disaster supplies kit in preps for this storm and the remainder of hurricane season.

· Do not dial 911 to report a power outage.

· Start or finish your family disaster preparedness plan.

· Avoid flooded areas and never drive through standing water over a road.

· Protect your pets.

“If you follow these and other tips from the CDC you will be more prepared for this storm and the remainder of hurricane season,” Wynn said.