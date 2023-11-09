Trial in 2021 July Fourth triple homicide set to begin Monday

Rolando Millan, now 18, is scheduled to go to trial in Bulloch County Superior Court beginning Monday for allegedly shooting three people to death at a mobile home park outside Statesboro on July 4, 2021, when he was 16 years old.

A jury was selected Nov. 2, and Chief Judge F. Gates Peed has five days, through Friday, Nov. 17, reserved for the trial on the court calendar.

Brittany Sneed Mack, 35, Travis Sneed, 37, and Kristina Soles, 37, died after a shooting that Fourth of July evening two years ago at Lundy’s Trailer Park off Miller Street Extension. Under a March 2022 indictment, Millan faces three counts each of malice murder and felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault, plus three counts of first-degree cruelty to children for allegedly shooting the adults in the presence of three children under age 18, and one count of possessing a firearm while committing a felony. Left to right, Travis Sneed, Brittany Sneed Mack and Kristina Soles were found shot to death in a home in Lundy's Trailer Park in Bulloch County on July 4, 2021. Rolando Millan, now 17, is slated to stand trail for their deaths on Aug. 10.

Millan entered a plea of not-guilty to all charges in March 2022 when he waived his right to appear for formal arraignment.

Slated for jury selection and possible trial as far back as August of last year, the case was rescheduled for jury selection again last November. Both the prosecution, now led by Assistant District Attorney Jillian Gibson, and Millan’s defense attorney, Nicole Fegan, filed for continuances or extensions last year, and Fegan, a busy, Atlanta-based lawyer, cited scheduling conflicts with other cases on previously slated court dates.

Phoned by the Statesboro Herald on Wednesday, Fegan said she wasn’t prepared to respond to a reporter’s questions about the case. But she confirmed that it is going to trial.

“We already have the jury sworn in, so it’s definitely going on Monday,” Fegan said.

Gibson wasn’t reached with a call Wednesday afternoon to the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Triple homicide

When Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call to Lundy’s Trailer Park around 7 p.m. on July 4, 2021, they found Brittany Mack suffering from gunshot wounds on the porch of a residence. She died on the way to the hospital.

Officers from the Sheriff’s Office and Statesboro Police Department entered the home and found Travis Sneed, who was Mack’s brother, and Kristina Soles, who was Sneed’s girlfriend, both dead from gunshot wounds.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation quickly became involved and characterized the crime as a triple homicide involving a suspect at-large. Millan, said to be from East Point near Atlanta but also having a Statesboro address, wasn’t publicly identified as a suspect until almost two months later.

Found at YDC

In August 2021, GBI and Bulloch sheriff’s investigators learned that Millan, then 16, was by then being held in the Augusta Youth Detention Center on unrelated juvenile charges. GBI Special Agent Trevin Goodman swore out warrants that Aug. 30, initially charging Millan with three counts of felony murder.

On Sept. 2, 2021, Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown and Chris DeMarco, who was then special agent in charge at GBI Region 5, Statesboro, identifying Millan, announcing the charges and predicting he would remain at the YDC to complete his juvenile sentence before being transferred to Bulloch County for eventual trial as an adult.

Millan was booked into the Bulloch County Jail on or soon after his 17th birthday in early 2022.

Investigators have never publicly identified a motive for the shootings or explained how Millan was in contact with Mack, Sneed and Soles. The February 2022 indictment stated that Millan shot them “with a firearm, the make and model of said firearm being unknown to the grand jurors but known to the accused.”

However, “gun pictures” and a firearms report are listed among the evidence items in the prosecution’s discovery. An area gun dealer was previously subpoenaed for any records related to the buying or selling of a firearm, not to Millan, but involving another man.