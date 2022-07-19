‘Tree Walk’ opens along McTell Trail in Boro

The City of Statesboro Tree Board and Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful announce the unveiling of its newest project – the Blind Willie McTell Trail Tree Walk.

Running between Downtown Statesboro and Georgia Southern University, the tree walk can be is part of the McTell Trail. The project included labeling 30 different species of trees with their common names and scientific names.

“The purpose of the Blind Willie McTell Tree Walk is to bring awareness and education of different types of tree species to residents and visitors alike,” said Amanda Clements, coordinator of Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful, said in an email release. “The tree walk also serves as a unique way to admire the outdoors and enjoy specific trees that are both established and new to the trail.”

Brochures can be found in City Hall, as well as the Statesboro Convention & Visitors Bureau to help locate the walk and follow along the tree walk path. A virtual map of the tree walk may be found at www.keepstatesborobullochbeautiful.org/willie-mctell-tree-walk for use on a smartphone.

The Tree Walk begins at East Main St. next to Eagle Creek Brewing Company and the walk ends at the end of the Blind Willie McTell Trail next to Fair Rd.