Town of Register lists incorrect date for November General Election

In an advertisement from the Town of Register that ran in the Aug. 21 edition of the Statesboro Herald, the town listed the wrong date for the November General Election. The correct date is Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

All other information about qualifying for City Council Seat 1, City Council Seat 2 and the Mayoral Seat is correct.

Register’s mayoral office, currently held by Donnie Roberts; Council Seat 1, currently held by Edmund Brannen; and Council Seat 2, currently held by Brittany Brannen, are up for election.