Tormenta to play for USL League One championship Sunday in Statesboro

Tormenta FC will play for its first professional championship Sunday night in Statesboro.

Tormenta went on the road to defeat the Greenville Triumph FC, 1-0, Saturday in the USL League One semifinals. They will host the Chattanooga Red Wolves at 7:30 p.m. Sunday for the League One title in Tormenta Stadium on Optim Sports Medicine Field. Ticket information will be released Monday.

Tormenta and Chattanooga played three times during the regular season. Tormenta won the first game at home, 1-0, Chattanooga took the second game, 2-1, on their home field, and Tormenta won the third game on Oct. 15, 2-0, in Tormenta Stadium on Oct. 15.

Kazaiah Sterling’s lone goal nearing the end of the first half sealed the club’s fifth consecutive win at Early Legacy College in Greenville.

Despite few opportunities through the beginning of the first half, South Georgia found the game-winning goal in the 42nd minute of the match after a fantastic ball recovery from captain Gabriel Cabral in the midfield.

A poor play by the Triumph SC defenders saw Cabral read the play and intercept the pass. A quick run through the middle of the field allowed him to create space for Sterling, who received the ball and took on the defender. Sterling found himself one-on-one against the goalkeeper and placed the ball to the opposite side of the goal, beating Paul Christensen for the fourth time since arriving in Statesboro.

With all the momentum for South Georgia, the second half started strong. However, a strong Triumph SC attack almost led them to an equalizer. However, with Triumph SC outshooting the visiting side 17 to seven, the home side was just unable to finish and tie the score.