Tormenta to open League One soccer season April 17

South Georgia Tormenta FC announced Tuesday it will open its third professional season on Saturday, April 17, against Fort Lauderdale CF at Erk Russell Park. The entire 2021 USL League One regular-season schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

The match kicks off at 7 p.m. A limited capacity crowd will be permitted in person inside Erk Russell Park.

Courtesy of Statesboro’s local Your Pie, all students will get a free ticket to Tormenta FC’s home opener (student tickets can be redeemed at the gate with valid identification) while individual tickets for the home opener can be purchased online or at the gates.

Tormenta FC asks all fans to wear masks until the vaccine becomes more widely available. Due to limited capacity, Tormenta FC urges all fans to purchase their tickets, including season tickets, half-season plan or quarter-season plan, in advance.

In 2020, Tormenta FC went 1-1 versus Fort Lauderdale, defeating them on the road on Sept. 19 to notch Ian’s Cameron’s first professional win as head coach. Named USL League One Player of the Week for his performance, Tormenta’s Curtis Thorn scored his first professional goal and recorded his first professional assist to Luca Mayr’s game-winning goal that night.

The weekend after April 17, Tormenta FC will go on the road to battle the 2020 USL League One runner-up, Union Omaha, in Werner Park, Neb., on April 24.

Every game of the 2021 League One season will air on ESPN+, with a complete schedule to be announced in the coming weeks.