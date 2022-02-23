Tormenta names Jenn Morriss ticketing director

South Georgia Tormenta FC announces the addition of Jenn Morriss to the Tormenta FC Front Office where she will serve as the Director of Ticketing for the club’s USL League One, W League and League Two teams.

“I’m thrilled to have an opportunity to bring exciting new event experiences to attendees and with a new stadium on the horizon, it is an exciting time for Tormenta FC, South Georgia and the Lowcountry of South Carolina,” Morriss said. “I’m very excited to be a part of the new changes happening at Tormenta FC and Statesboro!”

Prior to joining Tormenta FC, Morriss was the director of Marketing & Communications for the Boys & Girls Club of Bulloch County with a career background of extensive experience in event marketing, strategic planning and public relations. Morriss is a graduate of Statesboro High School and earned a B.A. in Psychology from Georgia Southern University.

The Bulloch County native brings her knowledge about Statesboro and the surrounding area to the sales team and will focus her efforts on group ticketing and bringing unique event experiences to Tormenta Nation.

Morriss said she is passionate about her local community and serves on the Keep Statesboro Bulloch Beautiful Board of Directors. In her free time, Morriss said she enjoys time away with her husband and three kids and is always up for new podcast recommendations.



