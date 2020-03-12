Tormenta FC season delayed

Following the lead of all major professional and collegiate sports, the 2020 USL League One season will suspend preseason activities and the start of the 2020 regular season due to the effects of the coronavirus.

The league announced that the matches will be rescheduled, and Tormenta FC will provide updates at a later date.

“Tormenta FC would be nowhere without its players, fans and staff, so their health and safety are a priority,” said owner Darin Van Tassell. “We advise our fans to review the recommendations from their local health officials, and we continue to look forward to the start of Tormenta FC’s historic fifth season.”

The temporary suspension will affect, at a minimum, five dates of Tormenta FC’s 2020 regular season and preseason:

Saturday vs. Lander University

Saturday, March 21 vs. Young Harris College

Saturday, March 28 vs. North Texas SC

Saturday, April 4 at Greenville Triumph SC

Saturday, April 11 vs. Fort Lauderdale CF

According to a release from Tormenta, the club will continue to follow the guidance of the Bulloch County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in regards to upcoming player appearances and events in the area.

“Tormenta FC values the continued support of its fans and will continue to provide updates on the league’s suspension as they become available,” the release stated.