'Topping out' the Jack and Ruth Ann Hill Convocation Center
Georgia Southern University and Whiting-Turner Contracting hosted a lunch and ceremony Friday to mark the "topping out" milestone at the Jack and Ruth Ann Hill Convocation Center, located at Veterans Memorial Parkway and Lanier Drive.
In construction, topping out signifies when the last beam is placed atop a structure.
The 95,000-square-foot Hill Center will be the largest event venue between Savannah and Macon and is named in honor of the late Senator Jack Hill and his wife of 46 years, Ruth Ann Hill, who were both are Georgia Southern graduates.