'Topping out' the Jack and Ruth Ann Hill Convocation Center

Georgia Southern University and Whiting-Turner Contracting hosted a lunch and ceremony Friday to mark the "topping out" milestone at the Jack and Ruth Ann Hill Convocation Center, located at Veterans Memorial Parkway and Lanier Drive.

Flanked by Whiting-Turner Contracting senior superintendent Richard Martin, left, and Georgia Southern University president Kyle Marrero, right, construction management major and Whiting-Turner intern Johnny Merales of Flowery Branch interprets comments from dignitaries for Spanish speakers during a "Topping Out" ceremony. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



In construction, topping out signifies when the last beam is placed atop a structure.

The 95,000-square-foot Hill Center will be the largest event venue between Savannah and Macon and is named in honor of the late Senator Jack Hill and his wife of 46 years, Ruth Ann Hill, who were both are Georgia Southern graduates.

Georgia Southern University athletic director Jared Benko takes stock and imagines the finished product as he strolls through the structure of the Jack and Ruth Ann Hill Convocation Center Friday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

